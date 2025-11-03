Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 29.9% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $650.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $517.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

