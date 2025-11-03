Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $517.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.36. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

