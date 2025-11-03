Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 352.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 4,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 180,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,811 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $517.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.36. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

