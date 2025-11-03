Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Holdings Decreased by Golden Reserve Retirement LLC

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.1% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $517.81 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $650.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

