Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,081,000 after buying an additional 271,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,952,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,236,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 107,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $150,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $128.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $146.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.05 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

