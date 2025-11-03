My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 164,700 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the September 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

My Size stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,024. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.55. My Size has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.07.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 52.00% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that My Size will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

