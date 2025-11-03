Natera, Inc. $NTRA Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $29,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Natera by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Natera by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,680 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $704,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,840 shares in the company, valued at $28,688,366.40. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 928 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total value of $177,674.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 150,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,830.54. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,477,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $198.93 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

