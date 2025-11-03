National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$164.00 to C$176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$154.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$160.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$148.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$172.88.
In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. Also, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.
