Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $58.7590. 436,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 905,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,326.24. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $311,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,777.98. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,178 shares of company stock valued at $938,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,544.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 253.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,658,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,188,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Further Reading

