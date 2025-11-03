Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 15.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) were down 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 314,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 644,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.35.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

