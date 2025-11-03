New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.4350 and last traded at $0.4201. Approximately 965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3910.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised New World Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New World Development presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

