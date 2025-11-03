New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.4350 and last traded at $0.4201. Approximately 965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3910.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised New World Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New World Development presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New World Development
New World Development Stock Performance
New World Development Company Profile
New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New World Development
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.