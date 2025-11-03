Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.96. 26,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 292,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Get Nidec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nidec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NJDCY

Nidec Price Performance

About Nidec

The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

(Get Free Report)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.