Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.96. 26,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 292,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nidec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.
