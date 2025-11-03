Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 35,057 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,057 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $996,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 221,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,880.98. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,354. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

