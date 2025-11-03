Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,300 Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after buying an additional 135,776 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,855,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,048,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,987,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,946 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

