Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 1,082,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 921,278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,510,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 132.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 358,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,121,000.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $122,553.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,314.20. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,108 shares in the company, valued at $22,510,668.88. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,369 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

