Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,147 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,028 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,022,000 after buying an additional 2,152,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,404,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,927,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 281,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

