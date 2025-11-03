Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after acquiring an additional 166,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,605,000 after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,620,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after buying an additional 276,474 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

IVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

