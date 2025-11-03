Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 120,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $300.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

