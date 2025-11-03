Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $216.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,129.13. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.13.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

