Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,978 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $19.00 price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.31.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.64. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.15%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 4,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $93,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 16,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $318,233.74. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,015 shares of company stock valued at $933,040. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

