Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOG opened at $22.09 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. William Blair began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

