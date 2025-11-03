Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Short Interest Up 56.8% in October

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,700 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nukkleus Stock Performance
NASDAQ NUKKW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Nukkleus has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.65.
Nukkleus Company Profile
