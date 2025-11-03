Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Short Interest Up 56.8% in October

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,700 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Nukkleus Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUKKW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Nukkleus has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Nukkleus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.