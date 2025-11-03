Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 58.5% in October

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,800 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,523. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

