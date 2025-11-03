NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.09 and last traded at C$17.02, with a volume of 168141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.68.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.22.
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
