NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.09 and last traded at C$17.02, with a volume of 168141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.68.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVA

NuVista Energy Stock Up 1.7%

About NuVista Energy

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.