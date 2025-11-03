Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 45,024 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45,024 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $244.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.49 and its 200-day moving average is $216.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

