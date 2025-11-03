OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $3.26 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 151,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average is $200.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.