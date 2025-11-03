Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $5.8380. 12,485,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 24,179,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at about $14,479,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 263.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,629 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

