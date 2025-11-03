Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,227 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $31.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $33.64.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.