Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,282,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 917,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.1%

LAMR opened at $118.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

