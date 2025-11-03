Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

