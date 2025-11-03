Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 867.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

