Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPKI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth $7,615,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NPKI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NPK International from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NPK International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In related news, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $76,127.55. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 252,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,425.71. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $712,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,095,913 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,740.42. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,914 shares of company stock worth $819,686 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NPKI opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.10. NPK International Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

