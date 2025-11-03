Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 30.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 227.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 67.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other Rogers news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $66,549.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,151.94. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Rogers Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $87.36 on Monday. Rogers Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

