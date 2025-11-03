Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,249,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,793.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $242,000.

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $406,168.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,742.99. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,250. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,818. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $187.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

