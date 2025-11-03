Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $12,854,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 130.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 340.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $129.91. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $116.26 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.78.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

