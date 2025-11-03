OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.3130. Approximately 289,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,375,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

OppFi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $876.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $155.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 58.48% and a net margin of 0.68%. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $61,621.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,180.41. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 102,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,140,785.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,055.52. This represents a 34.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,811 shares of company stock worth $2,408,743. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in OppFi by 65.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

