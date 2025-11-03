Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 148,483 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 113,210 shares.The stock last traded at $81.79 and had previously closed at $79.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PVLA. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $829.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of -0.13.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

See Also

