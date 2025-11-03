Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.7250, with a volume of 60977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paysafe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.95.

Paysafe Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.11 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paysafe by 1,385.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 115.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

