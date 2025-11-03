Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 15,284 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

