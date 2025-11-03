Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 24.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $266.90 on Monday. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

