Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Trading Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 1,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 20,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PMRTY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pop Mart International Group Stock Up 2.2%

Pop Mart International Group Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Pop Mart International Group Limited is an investment holding company engages in the design, development and sale of pop toys principally in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally. The company offers blind boxes. Pop Mart International Group Limited is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

