Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $33,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Post alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,448,000 after purchasing an additional 277,786 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 915,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 191,081 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,364,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after acquiring an additional 105,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $104.08 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Post declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,334,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.