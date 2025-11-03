Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Up 57.8% in October

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 983,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $41.43. 368,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $69.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,535.18. The trade was a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.60. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,470 shares of company stock worth $1,697,214. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,345.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,314,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,310 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,036 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 29.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 213,102 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

