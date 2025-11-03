Premier, Inc. $PINC Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Premier by 8.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 112.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $28.12 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 127.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($713.06) million during the quarter. Premier had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.82%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $34,096.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 94,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,456.35. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $29,323.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $710,153.44. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $317,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

