Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.5050. Approximately 1,219,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,801,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PRME. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

The firm has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,629,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 1,419.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 4.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,143,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 165,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.