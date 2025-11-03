Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.5050. Approximately 1,219,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,801,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on PRME. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.
Prime Medicine Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,629,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 1,419.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 4.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,143,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 165,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
