Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by BMO Capital Markets

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.65 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.50. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 121.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Probe Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.93.

Shares of PRB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,782. Probe Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 10.23.

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

