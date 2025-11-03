Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by BMO Capital Markets

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.65 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.50. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 121.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Probe Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRB
Probe Gold Price Performance
Probe Gold Company Profile
Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Probe Gold
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.