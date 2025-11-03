Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) PT Set at C$3.65 by National Bankshares

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$3.65 target price by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Probe Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Probe Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Probe Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.93.

Shares of Probe Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.67 million and a P/E ratio of -16.08. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Probe Gold has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.33.

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

