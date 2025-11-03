Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) PT Set at C$3.65 by National Bankshares

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$3.65 target price by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Probe Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Probe Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Probe Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.93.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Probe Gold
Probe Gold Price Performance
About Probe Gold
Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Probe Gold
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.