Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – November 3rd

IREN, Cipher Mining, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is an informal term for shares of publicly traded companies whose business models, revenues, assets, or valuations are directly tied to Bitcoin. For stock market investors this typically includes Bitcoin miners, exchanges and custody providers, payment firms that hold or process BTC, and companies that keep large Bitcoin holdings on their balance sheet. These stocks often move with Bitcoin’s price but also carry company-specific operational, regulatory, and market risks independent of the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

TeraWulf (WULF)

