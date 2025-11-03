Promising Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – November 3rd

Get alerts:

Everbright Digital, Robot Consulting, and Global Mofy AI are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, enable, or monetize immersive virtual environments — including makers of VR/AR hardware, 3D gaming and social platforms, digital‑goods marketplaces (NFTs), infrastructure and cloud/graphics providers, and related semiconductor and software firms. For investors, the term is a thematic label rather than a formal industry classification, offering concentrated exposure to potential long‑term growth in virtual economies but also to high technology, adoption, regulatory, and valuation risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

