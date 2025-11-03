Promising Mining Stocks To Watch Today – November 3rd

Get alerts:

IREN, Cipher Mining, Caterpillar, MP Materials, and TeraWulf are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies involved in exploring for, developing, extracting, and processing mineral commodities (such as gold, silver, copper, coal, or diamonds). These stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to commodity prices and operational, geological, and geopolitical risks, so their value often moves more sharply than broader market indexes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

TeraWulf (WULF)

